Daniel S. Kamerman was born on December 26, 1937 to the late Jacob and Fanny (Goldman) Kamerman. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, he graduated from New Utrecht High School in 1955. Dan went on to earn a B.S. in Biology and Education and a M.S. in Business from Brooklyn College. After graduation, he began his teaching career at Bay Ridge High School in his hometown. Dan further cultivated his passion for teaching in a transition to Ealing Studios, where he created many sports and educational films. For the next 30 years, Dan held various positions of increasing responsibility in publishing and education, until he decided to pursue a career in Government Relations with National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. After retirement, Dan began his dream job of teaching tennis lessons and running camps for 18 years at the Columbia Association. During his tenure, Dan influenced thousands of children and adults with his enthusiastic style and "can do" attitude. Even with a constant full schedule, Dan always prioritized time to warm-up his son, Eric, for his matches and tournaments. He became a USPTA certified tennis professional and a lifetime member of the United States Tennis Association.
Dan was also a music and opera enthusiast. His love of music began when he and his brother Jack were small children. Their mother loved music and was an accomplished pianist, and his father excelled at the piano and organ. For Dan, music was both natural and heartfelt. If you met him for more than a few minutes, you were most likely serenaded by him. Dan was an extraordinary man, father, stepfather, grandfather, and friend; he will be dearly missed by all. Dan is survived by his brother, Jack B. Kamerman and his wife Connie of Bedford Hills, NY; his son, Eric M. Kamerman and his wife Lee of Woodstock, MD; his daughter, Jill L. Jones and her husband William of Doylestown, PA; his step-daughters, Jill Belk of Columbia, MD, Jacki DeBlasio of Columbia, MD, and Jeannie Kinn of Centreville, VA; his grandchildren, Chase R. Kamerman, William A. Jones, III, Gabrielle F. Jones, Cameron D. Jones, Benjamin S. Jones, Brenna M. DeBlasio, Callyn M. DeBlasio, Emily R. Kinn, Ryan A. Kinn; niece and nephews, William L. Kamerman, David M. Kamerman, and Aiden L. Kamerman. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Margaret Kamerman. Virtual services will be held on Monday, November 2.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to The Daniel S. Kamerman Music and Tennis Scholarship Fund, https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-daniel-s-kamerman-music-amp-tennis-scholarship?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1