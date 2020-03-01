|
Daniel Wayne Konick, age 73, longtime residence of Columbia,MD, passed away on February 25, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. He leaves his wife of 50 years, Gloria (Pumphrey) Konick; his daughter, Stacy, her husband Peter Gallagher, and their children, Kaleigh and Madison and his son, Wesley, his wife Lauren, and their children, Ella and Anya and many devoted family and friends. A celebration of life is planned for a future date and will be posted on www.witzkefuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you send donations to 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871 800-437-2423
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 1 to Mar. 5, 2020