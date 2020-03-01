Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
(410) 992-9090

Daniel Konick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Konick Notice
Daniel Wayne Konick, age 73, longtime residence of Columbia,MD, passed away on February 25, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. He leaves his wife of 50 years, Gloria (Pumphrey) Konick; his daughter, Stacy, her husband Peter Gallagher, and their children, Kaleigh and Madison and his son, Wesley, his wife Lauren, and their children, Ella and Anya and many devoted family and friends. A celebration of life is planned for a future date and will be posted on www.witzkefuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you send donations to 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871 800-437-2423
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 1 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -