Daniel L. Butler, age 74 of Abingdon, Maryland passed away on August 27, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Erie, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Martha Robinson and the late Henry L. Butler. Loving Husband of Vanessa I. (Batchelor) Butler.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Kimberly Butler and son Christopher Butler of Cleveland, Ohio; two sisters Donna Long of Erie, Pennsylvania and Deborah Jones of Cleveland, Ohio. Three stepchildren; C. Derrick Batchelor (Kristina), Michelle Batchelor and Stacy Batchelor and one granddaughter Kylee Batchelor, along with a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends.



In addition to his father, he was proceeded in death by his sister, Denise Nevin.



Viewing will be held Saturday September 5th, 2020 2pm-5pm at Vaughn Greene Funeral Home.



