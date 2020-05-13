Daniel McLellan
1937 - 2020
REV. DANIEL C. McLELLAN,

Sunrise February 9, 1937

Sunset May 7, 2020

After a long battle with illness Rev. McLellan, a retired United Methodist Pastor who faithfully served the Baltimore -Washington area for over 40 years, has finished his fight. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jacquelyn, and 4 adult children, 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Keeping the statewide COVID19 regulations in mind, public viewing will take place on Saturday, May 16, from 1-3 pm at Wylie Funeral Home of Baltimore County, 9200 Liberty Rd. Randallstown, MD 21133

At the same time the family will hold a virtual visitation on ZOOM:

Topic: Rev. Daniel McLellan's Viewing

Time: May 16, 2020 01:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/

Meeting ID: 885 4234 7181

Password: 191893

For the walk-through viewing, masks are required (but not provided). Ten persons walking through at a time-- 6 feet apart. NO MASK, NO ENTRY!

The family will plan a memorial service and celebration NEXT summer in 2021.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to any fund listed:

Charlestown Philanthropy (Staff Appreciation) 707 Maiden Choice Ln. Catonsville MD 21228

Maryland Food Bank: wjz.com/ food drive

Any church Rev. McLellan served,(memorial fund)

Parkinson Foundation- www.parkinson.org

Internment will be held Monday, May 18th @ 1pm at Woodlawn Cemetery.



We invite you to sign the guestbook at:

Published in Baltimore Sun from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
