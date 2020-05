REV. DANIEL C. McLELLAN,Sunrise February 9, 1937Sunset May 7, 2020After a long battle with illness Rev. McLellan, a retired United Methodist Pastor who faithfully served the Baltimore -Washington area for over 40 years, has finished his fight. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jacquelyn, and 4 adult children, 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.Keeping the statewide COVID19 regulations in mind, public viewing will take place on Saturday, May 16, from 1-3 pm at Wylie Funeral Home of Baltimore County, 9200 Liberty Rd. Randallstown, MD 21133At the same time the family will hold a virtual visitation on ZOOM:Topic: Rev. Daniel McLellan's ViewingTime: May 16, 2020 01:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)Join Zoom MeetingMeeting ID: 885 4234 7181Password: 191893For the walk-through viewing, masks are required (but not provided). Ten persons walking through at a time-- 6 feet apart. NO MASK, NO ENTRY!The family will plan a memorial service and celebration NEXT summer in 2021.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to any fund listed:Charlestown Philanthropy (Staff Appreciation) 707 Maiden Choice Ln. Catonsville MD 21228Maryland Food Bank: wjz.com/ food driveAny church Rev. McLellan served,(memorial fund)Parkinson Foundation- www.parkinson.org Internment will be held Monday, May 18th @ 1pm at Woodlawn Cemetery.We invite you to sign the guestbook at: