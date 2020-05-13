REV. DANIEL C. McLELLAN,
Sunrise February 9, 1937
Sunset May 7, 2020
After a long battle with illness Rev. McLellan, a retired United Methodist Pastor who faithfully served the Baltimore -Washington area for over 40 years, has finished his fight. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jacquelyn, and 4 adult children, 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Keeping the statewide COVID19 regulations in mind, public viewing will take place on Saturday, May 16, from 1-3 pm at Wylie Funeral Home of Baltimore County, 9200 Liberty Rd. Randallstown, MD 21133
At the same time the family will hold a virtual visitation on ZOOM:
Topic: Rev. Daniel McLellan's Viewing
Time: May 16, 2020 01:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/
Meeting ID: 885 4234 7181
Password: 191893
For the walk-through viewing, masks are required (but not provided). Ten persons walking through at a time-- 6 feet apart. NO MASK, NO ENTRY!
The family will plan a memorial service and celebration NEXT summer in 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to any fund listed:
Charlestown Philanthropy (Staff Appreciation) 707 Maiden Choice Ln. Catonsville MD 21228
Maryland Food Bank: wjz.com/ food drive
Any church Rev. McLellan served,(memorial fund)
Parkinson Foundation- www.parkinson.org
Internment will be held Monday, May 18th @ 1pm at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 13 to May 15, 2020.