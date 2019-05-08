On May 7, 2019, Daniel Phillip Plotkin; beloved husband of Linda Plotkin (nee Chodak); cherished father of Alison (Shaun) Dwyer and Bradley (Natalie) Plotkin; adored grandfather of Ethan Dwyer, and Dylan and Harper Plotkin; dear brother of Harriet German and Steve Plotkin, brother-in-law of Mark Chodak and Carole Gould; devoted son of the late Isidore and Edythe Plotkin; also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, May 10, at 10 am. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery - 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Covenant Guild Inc., c/o Sharon Stadd, 1 Regalia Court, Apt. B, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 114 Old House Court, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment, then Saturday from 3pm to 5pm, and 7pm to 9pm, Sunday from 1pm to 4pm, and Monday and Tuesday from 3pm to 5pm, and 7pm to 9pm. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 8 to May 9, 2019