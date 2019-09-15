Home

Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Daniel T. Geho


1954 - 2019
Daniel T. Geho Notice
Daniel T. Geho, age 65, of Edgewater, FL, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 in his home. Born in Havre De Grace, MD to Wilbur E. And Dorothy L. Shamanski Geho, who preceded him in death. Dan moved to Florida in 2013 from Stewartstown, PA. A retired maintenance coordinator with Proctor and Gamble, Dan enjoyed bowling, golf, gardening, cooking and learning about history. He was particularly interested in the Civil War and WWI. He truly enjoyed socializing with neighbors and cooking for them, both of which were a reflection of his true passion of trying to make people around him happy. Dan was also a devoted father and grandfather. He is survived by daughters Alli Geho; Katie (Jason) Hocker; and Debbie (Ryan) Nade; grandchildren, Colby and Zander Nade; and Owen and Ridley Hocker; siblings, Bob Geho; Dianne Tober; Will (Vicki) Geho; Tim Geho; and Pat (Peggy) Geho; as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Settle-Wilder's Chapel in Florida. A service will be held in Maryland at a later date. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 15, 2019
