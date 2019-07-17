Daniel Wilson Brown, Sr., 91, of Timonium, MD, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019 at Stella Maris Hospice, surrounded by his family. Born February 10, 1928 in Baltimore City to the late Herbert T. Brown, Sr., and Florence Witmyer Brown.



In addition to June Byrd Brown, Dan's wife of nearly 64 years, he is survived by his son Daniel Wilson Brown, Jr., of Washington, D.C.; his two daughters, Mary Byrd Brown of Severna Park, and Martha Wist of Hampstead, Md.; two granddaughters, Sofia and Stella Brown; a niece and a nephew. He is preceded in death by his one sibling, Herbert T. Brown, Jr.



Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD, on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. A private internment will take place on August 22 at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Stella Maris Hospice via https://www.stellamaris.org/giving-to-stella-maris/ or by mail to 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, MD 21093. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com Published in Baltimore Sun on July 17, 2019