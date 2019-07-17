Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel W. Brown Sr.


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel W. Brown Sr. Notice
Daniel Wilson Brown, Sr., 91, of Timonium, MD, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019 at Stella Maris Hospice, surrounded by his family. Born February 10, 1928 in Baltimore City to the late Herbert T. Brown, Sr., and Florence Witmyer Brown.

In addition to June Byrd Brown, Dan's wife of nearly 64 years, he is survived by his son Daniel Wilson Brown, Jr., of Washington, D.C.; his two daughters, Mary Byrd Brown of Severna Park, and Martha Wist of Hampstead, Md.; two granddaughters, Sofia and Stella Brown; a niece and a nephew. He is preceded in death by his one sibling, Herbert T. Brown, Jr.

Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD, on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. A private internment will take place on August 22 at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Stella Maris Hospice via https://www.stellamaris.org/giving-to-stella-maris/ or by mail to 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, MD 21093. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now