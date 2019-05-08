|
|
On April 26, 2019, Daniel W. Licht, 90, of Parkville, beloved husband of the late Pearl W. Licht; devotedfather of Diane Flayhart, Barbara Hearne, JudyBrowne, and Daniel W. Licht, Jr.; loving grandfatherof six and great-grandfather of five. A memorial service will be held 11 AM Satur-day, May 18, 2019 at St. Thomas' Episcopal Church-Towson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions inDan's memory may be made to St. Thomas' EpiscopalChurch, 1108 Providence Road, Towson, MD 21286. Memorial tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 8 to May 12, 2019