Daniel W. Pfeiffer passed away Saturday, June 29th. Dan is survived by his beloved daughter, Ashley Marie Scible and her husband Patrick and grandchildren, Ben and Ryan Scible. He is also survived by his beloved son, Daniel Reeves Pfeiffer.



Dan was born on January 19, 1958. Dan was the cherished son of Joan Pfeiffer Corcoran and the late Robert D. Pfeiffer and stepson of Charles "Mickey" Corcoran. He will be sadly missed by his seven siblings and their extended families; including Carol and William Allen, Bob and Evelyn Pfeiffer, Kathy Valderas, Bonita Pfeiffer & husband, Doug Pearson, Diane and Charlie Von Stetten, Nancy Pfeiffer, Joe Pfeiffer and also including many dear nieces and nephews who enjoyed his impressions of "Donald Duck's" voice.



Dan was an avid golfer, Ravens and Orioles fan and a skilled Duckpin bowler. He also enjoyed many family vacations in Stone Harbor, NJ. He loved listening to country music plus he and his former wife, Gail Wheeler were huge Jimmy Buffet fans.



His body is being donated to the Anatomy Board per his wishes.



The family will be receiving friends at the Loudon Park Funeral Home, Inc., 3620 Wilkens Avenue on Friday, July 5th from 2:00 - 4:30pm Followed by a memorial service in the chapel. "In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America ATTN: Individual Giving 2502 N. Rocky Point Dr., Ste. 550, Tampa, FL 33607."



