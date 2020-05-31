Danielle DuBois Haines, a retired nurse and longtime active volunteer, died in her sleep, on Tuesday, May 26th, at Oak Crest Senior Living Community in Parkville, MD. Dannie was born on May 5, 1940 in Teaneck, NJ, to Eloise and Daniel DuBois. She was a 1962 graduate of Rosary Hill College, Buffalo, NY, and was later commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Marine Corps. While stationed at Parris Island, SC, she met her husband of 57 years, Howard Haines. They eventually moved to Camp Hill, PA, where they raised their family. After their four children were school-age, Dannie returned to school to obtain a nursing degree. Throughout much of her career, she worked the night shift at Harrisburg Hospital. In the mid 1980's, she returned to school for an MPA and graduated from Penn State in 1986. Dannie was involved in many volunteer activities including organizations at her church, St. Theresa's in New Cumberland, PA and was instrumental in establishing a Parish Nurse program.In May 2000, Dannie and her husband moved to Hilton Head Island, SC, where they spent 20 wonderful years in retirement. During this same year, Dannie was diagnosed with Inclusion Body Myositis, a degenerative muscle disease. She never let the disease win and persevered despite the physical limitations it placed on her. Her sense of humor- especially a good practical joke-, love of life, and grace carried her through the years. A daily communicant at Mass, her faith was the foundation for all else. In Hilton Head, she quickly became involved in more volunteer posts, including Volunteers in Medicine and the American Red Cross. She was instrumental in starting a new chapter of The Arthritis Association and sat on the national board for The Myositis Association. One of her son-in-laws remarked, "She was pretty damn busy!"In 2018, she and Howard moved to Oak Crest in Baltimore to be close to their daughter. Dannie is survived by her husband, Howard, and their children, Paula (Joe) Cippel of Ford City, PA, Donna (Jack) McCann of Baltimore, MD, and Andrew (Jessica) Haines of Phoenix, AZ. She is also survived by grandchildren, Joe, Emma, Ellie, Aidan, Ian, Nora, and Patrick. She was predeceased by her daughter, JoAnne, and granddaughter, Anna.Due to COVID 19, a private funeral Mass will be held in PA. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Myositis Association, 2000 Duke St, Suite 300, Alexandria, VA 2231