Danielle M. MARECKI
Danielle M. Marecki, 73, of Bel Air, MD passed away on January 2, 2020. Danielle was the loving spouse of Edward Marecki; daughter of the late John and Danielle (Mantegna) Hirt; mother of Christopher (Jessica) Jones, Kimberly (John) Nagy, and Jennifer (Manuel) Alvarez; also survived by grandchildren, Natalie Jones, Jacob Nagy, Ben Nagy, Gabriel Alvarez and Mila Alvarez; siblings, Phyllis (Mark) Ryan and the late John Hirt, Joseph Hirt and Patricia Hirt; two sisters-in-law, Regina Hirt and Sue Hirt; nieces, Monique Klapka, Jessica Moody and Katie Hirt; nephew, Alex Hirt; great-nieces, Amelia, Chloe, Charlotte Cordova. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Bel Air, MD on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, at 11:00 am. Entombment will take place in Highview Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be sent to the Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD, 21047. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 5, 2020
