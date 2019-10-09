|
On Monday, September 30, 2019, Danielle Noel (Dani) age 30, suddenly passed away. Danielle is the daughter of Dawn Noel & Brian Noel, sister of Joseph Noel (Kristen Noel), aunt to William Noel. Granddaughter of Susan & Melvin Oberfeld, & Norman Noel and the late Albert and Joan Over. Danielle is also survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Family will be receiving friends on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 10-11:30 A.M. at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue, Baltimore, MD, 21222. A Funeral will be held at 11:30 A.M.
Donations in Danielle's memory can be sent to either The House of Ruth, Mosaic Community Services or a .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 9, 2019