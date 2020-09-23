Daphne Mary Larcombe Pritchard died on September 13th at Brightview Rolling Hills in Catonsville, Maryland. She was 96 years old and lived a rich and interesting life. Daughter of Arthur James Larcombe and Emily Caroline Hoskin, she was born in Bangalore India where her father was in the British Calvary. The remainder of her childhood was spent in England. One of four children, James Larcombe, Beryl Cameron, and Joy Jackson. Her siblings except for her sister, Joy, who still lives in England with many nieces and nephews have all predeceased her. Her other survivors are son James Thomas Pritchard and three grandchildren: Christopher and Scott Jorgenson, and Thomas Hedin Pritchard. She has five great grandchildren; Ryan, Aaron, and Ava Jorgenson; and Brenna and Arianna Pritchard.During World War II, she worked in an airplane factory disguised as a bus depot to avoid German bombers. Traveling in a convoy she came to the United States from England in 1945 to be a war bride to Ernest F. Pritchard. She and 'Ernie" had wonderful Air Force assignments in Florida, Japan, and Colorado Springs. They finally settled in Sonoma, California where she remained until a year ago. She left Sonoma in 2019 after the death of her only beloved daughter, Diana Lynn Wright to reside near James, his wife Tina, and their family.In Sonoma, she worked at the Bank of America for many years as a loan officer; was a member of the Sonoma Valley Woman's Club and the Barbara's Guild of Trinity Episcopal Church in Sonoma. She also worked as a volunteer at the Sonoma Valley Hospital for 17 years having accrued over 5,700 volunteer hours. She loved traveling, knitting and sewing. A great sports fan, she could name the players and often their successes and failures for many basketball, baseball, and football teams.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the local Gilchrest Hospice, 11311 McCormick Rd, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or to F.I.S.H.(Friends in Sonoma Helping, P.O. Box 507, Sonoma, CA 95476) who provided many rides for her doctor's visits.