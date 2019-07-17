Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
DARIA ADRIENNE BARNES

DARIA ADRIENNE BARNES Notice
On July 14, 2019 Daria Adrienne Barnes Beloved daughter of the late Doris Barbara (nee Smith) and William Joseph Barnes; devoted sister of Fran Barnes DiLella (Alfred) and Craig M. Barnes (Sarah); dear aunt of Lauren M. and Michael Wm. Barnes (Meghan) and Nicole DiLella Sipos (Anthony); dear great-aunt of Christopher, McKenna, Odie and Emma Grace.

Service and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to GBMC Cancer Center 6701 N. Charles St. Towson, MD 21204 or Gilchrist Hospice 11311 McCormick Rd. Suite 350. Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Arrangments by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC.

www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 17 to July 21, 2019
