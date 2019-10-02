Home

St. Monicas Church
63 Main Ave
Berwyn, PA 19312
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saint Monica Church
63 Main Ave
Berwyn, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Monica Church
63 Main Ave
Berwyn, MD
Daria Meagher (Ria) Filippelli


1956 - 2019
Daria Meagher (Ria) Filippelli Notice
Daria (Ria) Meagher Filippelli died on Monday, September 30th surrounded by her family at her home in Devon, PA. Ria was born on August 13, 1956 in Baltimore, MD.

Ria was the beloved wife of Frank; devoted mother of Kate (Mike), Patrick (fiance Liz), Cara (Tim), Emmett, Margaret; adoring "Mema" to granddaughter Eleanor. Ria is survived by parents Francis and Alma Meagher, brothers Franny (Molly), Pat (Rani), Brendan (Lisa); sisters Margy (Pat), Brigid, Becky (Doug), Sheila (Dino), Moira (Dale). Ria was preceded in death by her sister, Mary.

Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects at Saint Monica Church, 63 Main Ave., Berwyn, PA 19312 on Thursday, October 3rd from 6-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Monica Church on Friday, October 4th at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ria's honor to or to the Special Olympics, an organization that was particularly special to her.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 2, 2019
