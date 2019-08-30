Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darin Logsdon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darin Logsdon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darin Logsdon Notice
Darin Markus Logsdon, age 26, of Dundalk, MD passed away on August 25, 2019 at his home. Born in Ansbach, Germany, he was the son of Julie (Lavin) Logsdon and the late Mark Logsdon. He started his career as an apprentice electrician working for Rosendin Electric at American University out of Local 26. He would have been a third generation electrician. He was recently accepted into the IBEW. He loved Shark Week and never missed an episode. He enjoyed miniature golf and the cooking channel. He enjoyed Call of Duty and Runescape on the computer and playing Black Jack. In addition to his mother he is survived by step father, Gregg Fellon; step mother Jennifer Logsdon; sisters, Bethany Logsdon and Megan Virginia Novak; grandparents, John and Debra Logsdon; aunt, Riki Lynn Logsdon; niece, Aubrey Grace Yard and very dear friends, Joshua Umerley, Brian Campbell II and Brandon Ryan. He was preceded in death by father, Mark Franklin Edward Logsdon.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Friday, August 30, 2019, 2- 4 & 6-8 pm. Contributions may be made to Maryland Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors, P.O Box 43, Worton, MD 21678.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now