Darin Markus Logsdon, age 26, of Dundalk, MD passed away on August 25, 2019 at his home. Born in Ansbach, Germany, he was the son of Julie (Lavin) Logsdon and the late Mark Logsdon. He started his career as an apprentice electrician working for Rosendin Electric at American University out of Local 26. He would have been a third generation electrician. He was recently accepted into the IBEW. He loved Shark Week and never missed an episode. He enjoyed miniature golf and the cooking channel. He enjoyed Call of Duty and Runescape on the computer and playing Black Jack. In addition to his mother he is survived by step father, Gregg Fellon; step mother Jennifer Logsdon; sisters, Bethany Logsdon and Megan Virginia Novak; grandparents, John and Debra Logsdon; aunt, Riki Lynn Logsdon; niece, Aubrey Grace Yard and very dear friends, Joshua Umerley, Brian Campbell II and Brandon Ryan. He was preceded in death by father, Mark Franklin Edward Logsdon.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Friday, August 30, 2019, 2- 4 & 6-8 pm. Contributions may be made to Maryland Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors, P.O Box 43, Worton, MD 21678.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 30, 2019