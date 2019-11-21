|
Darlene E. Castle was born on July 26, 1948 in Laurel, MD. She passed away November 9, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late John E. Castle, Jr. and Doris E. She is survived by her 4 siblings, John E. Castle, III, Sharon Castle, Bruce Castle, and Fern Cole, along with many nieces, nephews, and godchildren.
A visitation was held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, P.A., 313 Talbott Avenue, Laurel, MD 20707. A funeral service was held on Thursday,November 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home's chapel. Interment followed at Ivy Hill Cemetery.
She was a passionate teacher and taught in the PG County Public Schools for 50 years. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
