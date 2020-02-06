Home

Darlene Mae Silver


1951 - 2020
Darlene Mae Silver Notice
Darlene Mae Silver (née: Stinebaugh), 68, from Laurel, Maryland passed away on Saturday, January, 25, 2020. She was born February 2, 1951 in Baltimore, Maryland. She is the daughter of William H. Stinebaugh and Laura Mae (née: Livingston) Watkins. Darlene graduated from Seoul American High School in 1969 and later obtained an Associate's Degree from Howard County Community College. Darlene worked most of her career at the Columbia Animal Hospital where she was employed as an office manager, and then worked for the North Laurel Animal Hospital as a receptionist until she retired in 2017. Darlene is best known as an avid animal lover. She enjoyed her own pets as well as those of friends and family. She is survived by her brothers, William H. Stinebaugh, Jr. (Marilyn); Robert Edward Watkins, and her sister Diana Lina Seebohm (Derrick). Darlene also has two nephews, Trevor and Justin Mills. She is also survived by her stepfather, Bert Watkins, her stepmother, Mildred Stinebaugh, and her step brothers, Leonard, Michael, and Steven Calderone. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and her husband, Gary Silver. Darlene's funeral arrangements are private per her expressed wishes. In lieu of flowers, Darlene wished that memorial donations be made to Animal Rescue, the Humane Society, or Pets on Wheels.

Online condolences can be made at www.donaldsonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 6, 2020
