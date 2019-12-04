|
Darlene Elizabeth Putman (nee Kehler), 91, passed away on Dec 1, 2019 at Carroll Hospice in Westminster, MD. She was born on June 10, 1928 in Shamokin, Pennsylvania to Vermont J. and Katie A. Kehler. Darlene grew up in Shamokin, PA and moved to Baltimore, Maryland when she was a teenager.
She began work for C & P Telephone Company as a phone operator where she worked for 35 years and retired.
Darlene was preceded in death by her husband James Casey, parents Vermont J. and Katie Kehler, and brothers Bobby Culton and Richard Kehler. Darlene is survived by her sons Bruce A. Putman and wife Marilyn of Wiley, South Carolina, and Gary L Putman and wife Carole Lee of Hampstead, MD; her grandchildren Brian Putman, Marion Putman, Kelly Jara and Brent Putman; her great-grandchildren Bradley Putman, Andrew Putman, MacKenzie Putman, Marisa Jara and Alec Jara.
The family will be greeting friends and relatives at Ruck Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd, Towson, MD on Friday, December 6, from 4 to 7 pm, where a service will be held on Saturday, December 7, at 10 am. Burial will follow at Parkwood Cemetery, 3310 Taylor Ave, Baltimore, MD. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Alzheimer Foundation, 1250 24th St. NW Washington, DC 20037. Condolences may be left on Darlene Putman's online guestbook on the Ruck Funeral Home website.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019