On November 19, 2019, Darlene T. O'Mara, beloved wife of John T. O'Mara; loving mother of Chris O'Mara (Angela), Mike O'Mara (Beth), Paul O'Mara (Kathy), and William Scott O'Mara, grandmother of 6, and great-grandmother of 4.
Services and interment are private.
If desired, memorial contributions in Darlene's name may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 North Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 21, 2019