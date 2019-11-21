Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene O'Mara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene T. O'Mara


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene T. O'Mara Notice
On November 19, 2019, Darlene T. O'Mara, beloved wife of John T. O'Mara; loving mother of Chris O'Mara (Angela), Mike O'Mara (Beth), Paul O'Mara (Kathy), and William Scott O'Mara, grandmother of 6, and great-grandmother of 4.

Services and interment are private.

If desired, memorial contributions in Darlene's name may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 North Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325.

Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -