Darrell Edward Bledsoe, Jr. of Edgewood died Sunday, December 1 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. He was 41.
Born in Baltimore, MD he was the son of Darrell and Barbara (Blair) Bledsoe, Sr.
Mr. Bledsoe enjoyed fishing, the New England Patriots, volunteering at winter homeless shelters and working with his reef tank.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife Christina (Mauzy) Bledsoe; children, Andrew, Aaron and Amber Bledsoe, and Shaun, Nathaniel, Loray and Jaylynn Miller and his brother, Michael Bledsoe.
A memorial service will be held on December 14 at 11:00am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to rageagainstaddiction.org. Online condolences may be left for the family at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 11, 2019