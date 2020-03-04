|
Darrell Jay Nevin, 64, passed away at home in his beloved city of Columbia, Maryland, surrounded by the love of his family on February 27, 2020. He was the cherished husband of Kathryn Nevin (Galicki) for over 35 years. He was the devoted father of his son, Andrew Nevin and his significant other Morgan Simonet; his daughter Hanna Skove and her husband Brad Skove. The joy of his life was his granddaughter, Madelyn "Maddie" Skove. Darrell was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Ruth Nevin of Baltimore, Maryland. He was the beloved brother of Marc Nevin of Moneta, Virginia, Ilene Eddey of Morristown, New Jersey and Scott Nevin and his wife Darlene, of Severna Park, Maryland. He was the dear brother-in-law of Denise Carden (Kenneth) of Baltimore Maryland, Mark Galicki (Carol) of Darlington, Maryland, Edmund Galicki, Jr. (Susan) of San Diego, CA. Darrell was adored by many of his nieces, nephews, cousins and their spouses and children living throughout the country. Darrell was blessed with many devoted family and community friends as well as wonderful business associates. He will be dearly missed by his childhood friend of over 55 years, David Schneiderman and his family of Sacramento, California. A private family burial will be held in Baltimore, Maryland. A Celebration of Life service for Darrell's family and friends will be held sometime in early April in Columbia Maryland. Details will be published soon on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate that donations be made in Darrell's memory to the Rotary Club of Columbia Patuxent Charitable Trust to the Darrell Nevin Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 1292, Columbia, MD 21044.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 4, 2020