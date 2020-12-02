1/1
Darren Sanborn
Darren Wentworth Sanborn, 47 of Gaithersburg, MD, died on Friday, November 27, 2020. Born in Hartford, CT, he was the son of David McLellen Sanborn and Martha (Wentworth) Sanborn of Street, MD. Darren spent his adolescent years in CT and attended Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, PA, where he forged many of his lifelong friendships and met his former wife, Linda (Kim) Sanborn. After receiving his bachelor's degree, he went on to graduate from the University of Baltimore Law School and worked as a tax analyst for Bloomberg Industry Group in Arlington, VA.

In addition to his parents and former spouse, he is survived by three children, Grace, Hannah and James Sanborn of Glenelg, MD; his sister Amy Scott (Michael) of Reisterstown, MD and his brothers Mark Sanborn of NH and Jeffrey Sanborn of ME.

Due to COVID-19, there will not be a public service held for Darren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Feed the Children at www.feedthechildren.org For directions and/or to send condolences, please visit: www.harkinsfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 2, 2020.
