E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
410-592-6100
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
View Map
Darwayne Moran Sr. Notice
On September 29, 2019 Darwayne W. Moran, Sr., beloved husband of Ruth E. (Nee Dietz) Moran; devoted father of Darwayne "Bunky" Moran, Jr., and his wife Darlene, Mark Moran, Sr., and his wife Kimberley; loving grandfather of Mark Moran, Jr. and his wife Megan and Matthew Moran; dear brother of James "Snowball" Moran and his wife Barbara, Donald Moran and his wife Nancy, Phyllis Polanski, and the late Ronald Moran.

The family will receive friends at the E. F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A. 11750 Belair Road in Kingsville on Thursday from 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 10am. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 2, 2019
