The Schlenoff Family, Drs. David and Elizabeth and their son David Jonathan all of New Freedom passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at their home, and have joined their daughter, Laura, who passed away in November of 2018. They are survived by two daughters Jessica, wife of Benjamin Prueitt, and Rebecca, wife of Ryder Malone, and five grandchildren.

Memorial services for David, Elizabeth and their son David Jonathan will be announced at a later date. Jessica and Rebecca and their families wish to thank the community at this time for the continued support, prayers, outreach, and privacy.

Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., New Freedom, is assisting the family during this time.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 22, 2020
