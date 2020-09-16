David Arthur Daniels, Sr., passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
Born November 16, 1933, to Nancy Corliss Daniels and Richard James Daniels in Franconia, New Hampshire; David "Dave" was, the youngest of five; two brothers and two sisters.
He married Mary Bachman Daniels on April 18, 1955 and together they raised four loving children, and enjoyed eleven grandchildren, and three four great grandchildren. They were dedicated to their immediate and extended family, making every holiday and time spent together memorable.
Dave was a graduate of Red Bank High School, the University of Maryland, and Rutgers University. He authored 19 patents during his time as an organic chemist and traveled to every continent during his tenure as a senior vice-president of sales for many major companies.
Dave was a loving husband, father, distinguished chemist, sales executive, and volunteer; who gave willingly of his time to help others. He was School Board president, coach to his children's teams, talented golfer, and world traveler. To all who knew him, Dave was giving of his time, support, and good humor.
His family offers these tributes:
"Dad spent a lot of time with me on the golf course, and always equated golf to life lessons; be
honorable and count every stroke, be ethical and call any infraction of the rules on yourself, be kind and
respectful to the course and to those you play with, and never give up - grind out pars even when you
hit a couple bad shots. These lessons have served me well throughout my life." - John
"He challenged us to be the best we could be at everything. From hitting a curveball, to running a mile, to
raising our kids, he pushed us to do our best at what we wanted to do. He didn't push us to be what he
wanted us to be. We wanted to succeed for him as much as our selves." - Dave
He was preceded in death by all of his brothers and sisters and his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary, children, David Arthur Daniels Jr. (Cecelia), Debborah Anne Hayes (John), Richard James (Frances), and John, Harold (Margaret).
A Celebration of Life service will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 at 3 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home - Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464.
Following the coronavirus pandemic, there will be an internment at St. John's Catholic Church in Long Green Valley Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David`s memory may be sent to Ridin with Biden.
