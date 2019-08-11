|
On August 8, 2019, David "Spike" Arthur Mansfield, beloved husband of Patricia Jane Walzer Mansfield; devoted father of Daniel Mansfield and Katherine Mansfield; caring brother of Joseph Mansfield (Dottie), the late Frances French, and the late Michael Mansfield.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Roots for Boots, P.O. Box 213, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 11, 2019