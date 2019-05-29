|
|
On May 28, 2019 David B. Luby, Advocate of the Disabled; beloved son of the late Vincent and Dora Luby; cherished brother of Joyce Smith (Don) and Timmie Steck (Frank); devoted uncle of Scott Smith, Mindy Sabatino, Jennifer Crawmer and Tony Steck; also survived by five great nephews and one great niece.Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Thursday, May 30 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM where services will be held on Friday, May 31 at 10:30 AM. Interment Lake View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the in David's name.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 29, 2019