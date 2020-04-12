|
|
David B. Schoppert 60 passed away on April 9, 2020 in Baltimore County, Maryland. David was born on October 10, 1959. He is survived by his daughter Hannah Rocco and her husband Nicholas, his brother John W. Schoppert and his wife Deborah, his grandson Dominic Rocco, and his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Leon D. Schoppert, his mother Shirley A. Parks nee Barnes, and his brother Thomas L. Schoppert. In addition to his family he leaves behind many wonderful friends.
David was a retired Operating Engineer Local 37, a retired Baltimore City Firefighter, and most recently worked as a Safety Inspector. He was a proud member and president of the Green Wave Foundation for Brain Trauma Injury Research.
A memorial service for David will be celebrated at a later date. The family wishes memorial contributions be made to The Green Wave Foundation at https://www.greenwavefoundation.org/.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020