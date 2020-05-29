David Benjamin Elliott
David Benjamin Elliott, 69 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 in the University of Maryland Medical Center of Baltimore, MD. Born July 17, 1950 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late David S. and Beatrice Jennie Webb Elliott.

David was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Vietnam. He was employed as an HVHC Master Mechanic and a member of the Local No. 486 Union of Baltimore, MD.

David is survived by his wife, Glinda Elaine Elliott of Perryville, MD; son, Eric Paul Elliott; 6 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sisters, Vida McGuire and husband, Johnsie, Vivian Lavely, Vonda Craig and husband, Donald, and Vicki Smutney.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his sons, David Daniel Elliott and Jeremy Dennis Elliott; and daughter, Jacqlyn Michelle Elliott Maddox.

A graveside service has been scheduled for Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 11:30 AM, at the Rock Run Cemetery of Havre de Grace, MD.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Rock Run Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
