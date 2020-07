On July 13, 2020, David Thomas Bowen, born 11/29/1952 to Katherine Bernadette Bowen and William Kenneth Bowen of Baltimore, Md, passed away surrounded by loved ones in Coudersport, PA.



He is remembered by his brother, Michael Joseph Bowen, his two daughters, Erika Louise Bowen and Morgan Elizabeth Bowen, his girlfriend, Patty Tronetti and his dogs, Dixie and Scooter.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his Brother, William Kenneth Bowen Jr.



