YORK, PA – Formerly of Baltimore, David Joseph Bryson, 56, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Pleasant Acres following a heroic battle with ALS. He was the significant other of Christine DeLeo with whom he spent the past 18 years. David was a 1980 graduate of Perry Hall High School.Dave is survived by his mother and father Carolyn (Lehman) Bryson Bramble and Henry Roy Bryson; their spouses, Forrest Bramble and Miriam Bryson respectively. His two sons, Tyler L. and wife Jennifer Bryson of Baltimore and Spencer L. and wife Mary Bryson of York. His granddaughter, Summer Bryson, daughter of Spencer and Mary, called Dave "Pop Pop"; a sister, Cyndy and husband Bill Clausen of Walhalla, SC; a nephew, Christopher Souders of Edgewood, MD; and an uncle Thomas Lehman and wife Pamela of Baltimore, MD. Please see HeffnerCare.com for full obituary.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 4 to May 5, 2019