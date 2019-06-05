David Carl Christensen, 78, of Milford, Delaware passed away on June 2, 2019. David was born on December 27, 1940 in Merrill, Wisconsin. He retired as a Master Sergeant from the US Air Force and later from NSA. He was a member of the Elks and the American Legion. David enjoyed going to the casinos and to Las Vegas, bowling and was a sports fanatic. He is survived by his fiancé, Katherine Clark; his sisters, Janice Zimmerer and Diane Nielsen. David was preceded in death by his parents, Mercedes and Werner Christensen; his wife, Chong Christensen and his pet, Susie. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Monday from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 11th at 10 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment MD Veterans Cemetery Crownsville. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from June 5 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary