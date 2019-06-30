Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
120 W. Pennsylvania Avenue
Towson, MD
David C. Clarke
On June 27, 2019 David C. Clarke beloved husband of Nancy V. Clarke (nee Randall); devoted father of Jeffrey D. Clarke and the late Donald R. Clarke and Joanna R. Smith; loving grandfather of Jennifer, Michelle, Kristen, David and Jeanette; he is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Tuesday from 5 to 7 PM. A funeral service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 120 W. Pennsylvania Avenue, Towson, MD 21204 on Wednesday at 11 AM. Interment Saters Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 30, 2019
