Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
8:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David McCall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David C. McCall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David C. McCall Notice
On August 10, 2019, David C. McCall; beloved husband of Denise Su'San McCall; devoted father of Mary Catherine Gerland and Monica Pane and partner Patrick Richardson; loving grandfather of Melony Enzor and husband Trevor, Lauren Reilly, Felicia Pane and the late William Gerland; great-grandfather of Skylar and Trevor Enzor, Jr. and Amelia Gerland; dear friend of Christopher Hardester.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Wednesday, from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m., with a memorial service at 8:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Rd., Fallston MD 21047. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now