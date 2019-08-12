|
|
On August 10, 2019, David C. McCall; beloved husband of Denise Su'San McCall; devoted father of Mary Catherine Gerland and Monica Pane and partner Patrick Richardson; loving grandfather of Melony Enzor and husband Trevor, Lauren Reilly, Felicia Pane and the late William Gerland; great-grandfather of Skylar and Trevor Enzor, Jr. and Amelia Gerland; dear friend of Christopher Hardester.
Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Wednesday, from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m., with a memorial service at 8:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Rd., Fallston MD 21047. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 12, 2019