Dr. David C. Moses, a devoted and beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on April 5, 2020 at the age of 79. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Yael Margalit Moses; children, Dr. Ron (Michelle) Moses and Dr. Eydie (Adam) Kolko; siblings, Robert (Franci) Moses and Janet Moses (Warren Borish); grandchildren Avi Moses, Elana Kolko, Dalia Kolko, Maya Friedberg, and Zev Friedberg.
A private graveside service took place Tuesday, April 7. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Friends of Israel Disabled Veterans (FIDV) – Beit Halochem 1133 Broadway, Suite 232 New York, NY 10010 https://fidv.org/ or The Disabled Veterans of America https://www.dav.org/.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 9, 2020