On the evening of July 31, 2019, a beautiful voice was stilled. David Charles Utter, age 66, died at Gilchrist Center Baltimore after a period of declining health. He was an accomplished vocalist and musician, considered a stalwart of the Baltimore–Washington music scene since the 1970s. He was born on January 9, 1953 at Coco Solo Naval Air Station near Colón, Panama to Colonel Leon Newby Utter, USMC (deceased) and the late Norma Phyllis Utter (née Freeman). David's ashes were scattered at "The Saddle" on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Patrick County, Virginia. A celebration of his life will be held in Baltimore at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Musicians On Call, which delivers music to patients in healthcare facilities throughout the country. David's memorial donation page can be found at https://donate.musiciansoncall.org/team/248392?campaignId=102085.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 8, 2019