David "Big Dave" Crispino, Sr.; devoted father of David S. Crispino, Jr. and Jaime Crispino; loving son of Daniel Crispino and wife Eileen and his mother Lana Wahl and husband Skip; dear brother of Daniel L. Crispino, Paulette C. Brinkman, Michael Crispino and Nico Crispino. Big Dave passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, quietly with his sister and family at his side.Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Thursday, April 18, 2019, 12-4 & 6-9 p.m. Services and interment private. A celebration of life/fundraiser for "Big Dave", will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 7-12 p.m. at Columbus Gardens, 4301 Klosterman Ave., Baltimore MD 21236. The family will have tickets and further information in the near future. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of David S. Crispino, Sr., may be directed to support the Lung Rescue Unit at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. Please make checks payable to: UMMS Foundation. Gifts may be mailed with a memo indicating that this gift is in memory of David S. Crispino, Sr., to the UMMS Foundation, 110 S. Paca St. 9th floor, Baltimore, MD 21201 or gifts can be made online at www.ummsfoundation.org/give. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 16, 2019