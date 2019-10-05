|
On Oct. 2, 2019, David E., husband of Ann M., (nee Dolivka), father of Joseph and wife Jennifer, Nicholas and Stephen; grandfather of Devin, Ezralynn, Sophie and Annabelle; brother of Helen Douglas.
Visiting at E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, (Kingsville), 11750 Belair Rd. Sunday and Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Church of St. Stephen, Bradshaw Tuesday 10:00 AM. Interment Highview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or the American Diabetes Assn.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 5, 2019