Home

POWERED BY

Services
E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
410-592-6100
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Stephen
Bradshaw, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Deinlein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Deinlein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Deinlein Notice
On Oct. 2, 2019, David E., husband of Ann M., (nee Dolivka), father of Joseph and wife Jennifer, Nicholas and Stephen; grandfather of Devin, Ezralynn, Sophie and Annabelle; brother of Helen Douglas.

Visiting at E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, (Kingsville), 11750 Belair Rd. Sunday and Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Church of St. Stephen, Bradshaw Tuesday 10:00 AM. Interment Highview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or the American Diabetes Assn.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now