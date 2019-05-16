|
David W.R. Denzler finished his journey on May 6th. David was a systems engineer and worked for John Hopkins Applied Laboratory and Computer Sciences Corporation. In his long career, he was part of many cutting edge projects, many involving space communications and space travel. His wife Caroline called him "a renaissance man" as he was interested in and excelled in so many different things. Science, the arts, literature, and nature to name a few. In his later years he became a sculptor working primarily in bronze. He loved exploring the world through travel and had an abundance of wonderful friends.No viewing or services as per wishes. A gathering of family and friends at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 16, 2019