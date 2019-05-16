Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Denzler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Denzler


1942 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
David Denzler Notice
David W.R. Denzler finished his journey on May 6th. David was a systems engineer and worked for John Hopkins Applied Laboratory and Computer Sciences Corporation. In his long career, he was part of many cutting edge projects, many involving space communications and space travel. His wife Caroline called him "a renaissance man" as he was interested in and excelled in so many different things. Science, the arts, literature, and nature to name a few. In his later years he became a sculptor working primarily in bronze. He loved exploring the world through travel and had an abundance of wonderful friends.No viewing or services as per wishes. A gathering of family and friends at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.