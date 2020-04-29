|
David Hamilton Edington, Jr., age 60, a lifetime resident of the Baltimore area, passed away on April 27, 2020 from an extended illness.
David was born on May 20, 1959 and graduated from Dulaney High School in 1977. He earned a bachelor's degree from Colgate University in 1981 and was a proud member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. David was a successful business owner as a manufacturer's representative for over 22 years.
David was an avid Baltimore sports fan, season ticket holder for the Ravens and long-time supporter of the Orioles. He enjoyed playing golf and racquetball with family and friends. He cherished the family tradition of a summer beach week in Fenwick Island for over 30 years.
Loving son of Joyce Edington and the late David H. Edington, Sr.; father to Nicole Edington Friia and Emily Edington; brother to Diana Edington Mattingly and Caryl Edington Holoman; uncle to Diana Holoman Oates, Jefferey Holoman, Brandon O'Brien and Olivia O'Brien.
Given the current COVID-19 crisis, the family will hold a private burial service and ask that you keep David in your thoughts and prayers. If you would like to honor David's memory, please consider a donation to Ashley Addiction Treatment in Havre de Grace, Maryland. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020