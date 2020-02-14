|
|
Monath, David Edward 95, of Jarrettsville MD passed away peacefully at home on February 10, 2020 surrounded by family, friends and clergy in a circle of prayer. Born November 2, 1924 in Hampstead MD, he was the only child of Parker Edward Monath and Edna AnnaBelle (nee Gross) Monath. He was an incredible husband of 60 years to Ruth Elizabeth (nee Torbett) Monath of Piney Flats, TN until her death, and later to Joyce Boore-Monath for nearly 11 years until her death. His extended Boore family was so very important to him and to whom he loved greatly. David leaves behind his three children; sons Alan David Monath & wife Helen Monath of Laurel MD; and Gary Wayne Monath & wife Deborah Monath of Havre de Grace MD; and daughter Sandra Gail Brzowsky & husband David Brzowsky of Jarrettsville MD. Also seven grandchildren, David Monath, Linda Gregory, Chad Monath, Andrew Monath, Laurie Brzowsky-Maples, Kimberly Irizarry, Ryan Brzowsky as well as 7 great-grandchildren and a host of family & friends.
David was a US Army veteran serving with the 796th Anti Aircraft Artillery, Automatic Battalion during WWII and fought in several military campaigns throughout France & Germany, including the Battle of Bulge. He graduated with honors in 1955 from the University of Baltimore and worked for Western Electric in Baltimore & Atlanta for 42 years, retiring in 1983. David devotedly served his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church, Bel Air MD until his death. He will always be remembered for his delightful humor that either made you laugh or groan, wonderfully close friendships, upbeat spirit, deep compassion, contagious never-ending smiles, and a strong commitment to family, friends and to his faith. David touched the lives of countless people and will always be remembered in the hearts of us all.
A celebration of David's life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, Bel Air MD. on Friday, February 14th with visitation from 10AM – 11AM followed by a memorial service beginning at 11AM. Interment at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Timonium MD.
If desired, contributions can be made to Calvary Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 14, 2020