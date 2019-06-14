DAVID VAUGHN EDWARDS, SR., of Chesterfield, SC, formerly of Whiteford, MD, died on Monday, June 10, 2019 in his home where he was under McLeod Hospice Care from February 2019 until his death. He was 79 years old.David was born on November 8, 1939 in Eunice, NC to the late Walter M. and Eva (Hendrix) Edwards. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David V. Edwards, Jr. and a granddaughter, Mary Edwards.After graduating from high school, David served 4 years in the U.S. Marine Corps that helped shape him into the man he became. He owned and operated his own business, Dave Edwards Plumbing, Inc., of Darlington, MD for over 30 years. David was saved in March of 1973 and was a member of New Bridge Regular Baptist Church in Rising Sun, MD as well as attending Baptist View Regular Baptist Church in Forest Hill, MD and Auburn Regular Baptist Church of Landenberg, PA. He was a faithful attendee until his illness in 2016 when he moved closer to his son to have help with their needs. David started pastoring in 2002, was ordained in March 2012 and served as one of the pastors for the New Bridge and Auburn churches. He loved serving the Lord and did it with a servant's heart.He is survived by: His wife, Gloria Jean (Tibbs) Edwards of Chesterfield, SC. A son, Darren V. Edwards, Sr., and his wife, Lisa A. of Chesterfield, SC. A brother, Paul C. Edwards, Sr. and his wife, Lucilda B. of Acworth, GA His grandchildren and many other family members.Friends may call at New Bridge Regular Baptist Church, 37 Wyatt Lane, Rising Sun, MD 21911 on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral services will follow immediately at 11 a.m. with Elder Rob Johnson, Deacon Dean Weaver and Elder Rob Lins co-officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.Those who desire may contribute to the New Bridge Regular Baptist Church at the above address.Harkins Funeral Home, Delta, PA has been entrusted with is arrangements. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary