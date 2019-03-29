On March 25, 2019 David Charles Egner beloved husband of Patricia G. Egner; devoted father of Sara Killian and her husband Thomas Killian, III; loving grandpa of Thomas J. "Kade" Killian, IV; loving son of Donald Egner and the late Leona Egner; dear brother of Laura Dean, Christopher Egner and his wife Kathleen, and Dennis Egner and his wife Donna; brother in law of Kathy Egner and Fredrick Glenwright and his wife Diane; cousin of Debbie McClelland; also survived by other relatives and friends.A quiet man to most, Dave lived life to the fullest. An Eagle Scout and high school wrestler, he graduated from Lebanon Valley College in 1974 where he met his wife of forty-three years, Pat. Professionally, he worked as a Quality Control Manager in the circuit board and Smart card industries. Dave coached girls' softball, soccer and basketball for Bel Air Rec for many years. He was intense and loved by the girls for his unconventional approaches at game time. He was fiercely proud of his daughter, Sara, rejoiced in her musical abilities and never missed a performance, presentation or concert. Dave was a life member of Otter Point Yacht Club and served on the board of directors. He enjoyed boating, camping, the beach, his Pabst and a good meal. Holidays were special times for Dave, hosting parties including the infamous Egger Keggers at Easter time. The love of his life arrived in 2015, his grandson Kade. They were bonded at birth. Grandpa taught him about the finer things in life; feeding the birds and squirrels, making inappropriate noises, eating yogurt with a spoon and frequenting "their" Irish pub. Grandpa's now watching from the clouds. Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Friday from 10 to 11:30 AM at which time the Memorial Service will begin. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Neonatal Association of Portsmouth c/o the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Naval Medical Center Portsmouth 620 John Paul Jones Circle Portsmouth, VA 23708. Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary