David Alan Fisher (Dave) of Fallston, Maryland passed away on Wednesday, April 10, at Gilchrist Center in Towson. He was 66. Born February 21, 1953 in Fort Ord, CA to Nancy and Maurice Fisher, and brother to Sharron Meyer and Robin Fisher. Dave was a retired salesman, avid history enthusiast, amateur actor, and a member of Salem United Methodist Church. In recent years, Dave spent most of his time studying the life of Ben Franklin and took great pride in his historical re-enactment of Mr. Franklin in his traveling Franklin Speaks presentation. Dave's wishes were to be cremated and after a second line funeral in New Orleans, set off for a final sail in the Caribbean sea in a small wooden boat that he built by hand. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Salem United Methodist Church in Bradshaw, MD. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to The Friends of Jerusalem Mill 2813 Jerusalem Rd. Kingsville, MD 21087. Dave is survived by brother Robin Fisher of Melbourne, FL, former spouse and friend Deborah Fisher of Fallston, MD, and daughter Katelyn Fisher of Silver Spring, MD. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019