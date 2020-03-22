Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
View Map

David Frederic Garman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Frederic Garman Notice
passed away on February 24, 2020. David was the beloved son of the late Guy F.F. Garman and Margaret V. (nee Pfeiffer); devoted brother of Gretchen A. Garman, Ann G. Shanks (Bob) and Jonathan F. Garman (Chele). Also survived by several nieces, nephews and many extended family members, especially his devoted aunt E.L. Pfeiffer.

Due to the current health crisis, we will not be having a Memorial Gathering at this time. Our hope is to hold a gathering in the future. Condolence notes may be sent to: The Garman Family, 209 Cedarcroft Road, Baltimore, MD 21212.

A donation in memory of David may be made to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Metropolitan Baltimore, at www.namibaltimore.org or mailed to 6600 York Rd, Suite 204, Baltimore, MD 21212. www.mwfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -