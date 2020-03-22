|
passed away on February 24, 2020. David was the beloved son of the late Guy F.F. Garman and Margaret V. (nee Pfeiffer); devoted brother of Gretchen A. Garman, Ann G. Shanks (Bob) and Jonathan F. Garman (Chele). Also survived by several nieces, nephews and many extended family members, especially his devoted aunt E.L. Pfeiffer.
Due to the current health crisis, we will not be having a Memorial Gathering at this time. Our hope is to hold a gathering in the future. Condolence notes may be sent to: The Garman Family, 209 Cedarcroft Road, Baltimore, MD 21212.
A donation in memory of David may be made to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Metropolitan Baltimore, at www.namibaltimore.org or mailed to 6600 York Rd, Suite 204, Baltimore, MD 21212. www.mwfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2020