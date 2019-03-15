|
|
On March 13, 2019, David Gerson Tarlow; beloved husband of Evelyn Tarlow (nee Keiser); devoted father of Jeffrey (Patricia) Tarlow, Ellen Tarlow, and Jan (James) Snyder; loving brother of the late Sylvia Marcus and Irvin Tarlow; cherished grandfather of Jonathan (Julie) Singer, Alyssa Tarlow, Dustin (Julie) Tarlow, Sean Snyder, Brandon Snyder, and Mackenzie Tarlow; adored great grandfather of Teagan Watkins and Brooks Singer.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, March 15, at 12 pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015. In mourning at 306 Old Crossing Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 15, 2019