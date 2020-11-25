1/1
David Goldberg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Goldberg, of Reisterstown, Maryland, passed away on Monday, November 23rd, 2020 at the age of 95. He is survived by his beloved wife, Leatrice Goldberg; son, Gary P Goldberg; sister-in-law, Cindy (David) Shapiro; nieces and nephews, Gregory Shapiro, Lindsay Shapiro, Jennifer Koerber, and Kevin Keitz; and many loving friends and family. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Stephen Sokol; his sister, his parents, Freda and Seymour Goldberg; and his father and mother-in-law, Florence and David Sokol.

Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Maryland Food Bank, 2200 Halethorpe Farms Road Baltimore, MD 21227.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved