David Goldberg, of Reisterstown, Maryland, passed away on Monday, November 23rd, 2020 at the age of 95. He is survived by his beloved wife, Leatrice Goldberg; son, Gary P Goldberg; sister-in-law, Cindy (David) Shapiro; nieces and nephews, Gregory Shapiro, Lindsay Shapiro, Jennifer Koerber, and Kevin Keitz; and many loving friends and family. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Stephen Sokol; his sister, his parents, Freda and Seymour Goldberg; and his father and mother-in-law, Florence and David Sokol.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Maryland Food Bank, 2200 Halethorpe Farms Road Baltimore, MD 21227.



