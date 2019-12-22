Home

Govans Presbyterian Church
5824 York Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Govans Presbyterian Church
5828 York Rd
Baltimore, MD
David Gray Owen D.D.S.

Age 84, passed away peacefully at home on November 23, 2019, survived by loving wife of 55 years, Patricia Ruth (nee MacLeod), cherished daughters Sandra E. Milne (Douglas), Linda MacLeod Owen (Robert), adoring grandsons Owen M. and Alexander D. Milne, Liam J. and Malcolm P. Weber, niece Susan and nephew Christopher, predeceased by brothers Allen, William and Carl.

A Funeral Service will be held on December 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Govans Presbyterian Church, 5828 York Rd, Baltimore, MD 21212. Inurnment Private
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 22, 2019
