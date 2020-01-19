|
David Henry Decker, 70, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was the loving husband of D. Patricia Decker, the devoted father of Kelsey Temme (and husband Aiden), and dear brother of Karl F. Decker. He was the son of the late Louis Henry Decker, Jr. and the late Margaret Louise Decker.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 2-4 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, P.A. 1212 West Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the local animal rescue group of your choice in Dave's memory.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020